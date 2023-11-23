Bamnoli land row: Atishi seeks Delhi chief secy’s suspension

Delhi Vigilance Minister Atishi has submitted a supplementary report to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on corruption allegations against Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar, seeking suspension of the bureaucrat until investigation in the Bamnoli land acquisition case is complete, sources said on Wednesday.

Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena had not taken cognizance against the chief secretary on the first report and maintained that

action has already been taken against then southwest Delhi District Magistrate Hemant Kumar.

In her latest report, Atishi informed the chief minister that the chief secretary did not take any action against Hemant Kumar, the sources said.

She further alleged that action was taken only on papers despite the fact that the chief secretary was well aware of the Bamnoli land acquisition.

Atishi, the sources claimed, said Naresh Kumar tried his best to save the then magistrate.

She also reiterated that the company of the chief secretary’s son was benefitted and to bring out the truth, CBI and ED probe is required, the sources said.

On November 19, the Delhi Lieutenant Governor had expressed surprise that the report which dealt with sensitive vigilance matters and marked to his secretariat in a confidential cover, was already in public domain.

He said even the basic principles of inquiries were not followed in the instant case, adding that Atishi and Kejriwal referred the matter to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is “beyond their competence as per the law established”.

However, the Delhi government hit out at Saxena, saying it was a brazen attempt to “protect” his favourite officers, namely the chief secretary and Divisional Commissioner Ashwini Kumar.