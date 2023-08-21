Bambiha gang operative held with pistol

Punjab Police’s State Special Operation cell (SSOC), SAS Nagar has arrested a key operative of the Bambiha Gang after recovering one .30 bore pistol along with four live cartridges from his possession.

The arrested accused has been identified as Simranjit Singh alias Simmi (25) of village Walio in Samrala, Ludhiana. He has been facing several criminal cases and was also wanted in the murder case registered at Police Station Samrala.

Divulging more details about the case, AIG SSOC, SAS Nagar, Ashwani Kapur said following reliable inputs about the movement of the accused, the police teams from SSOC SAS Nagar launched a special operation and arrested the accused Simranjit Simmi from near Dara Studio in Mohali, when he was on his way from Patiala to deliver the weapon consignment to his associate.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the accused was working on the directions of Jaswinder Singh alias Khattu, who is another leading gang member of the Bambiha group.

He said that Jaswinder Khattu, who recently came out on bail and flew from India to a foreign country on a passport using a fake identity and forged documents, has been facing several criminal cases. Further investigations are on, Kapur added.