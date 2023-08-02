Members of Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Wednesday staged protests in several parts of the national capital against the violence that broke out in the Nuh district of neighbouring Haryana.

The protestors hit the streets near East Delhi’s Nirman Vihar Metro station and Ghonda Chowk, raising slogans. Receiving word of the prostests, Delhi Police swung into action and ensured heavy security deployment in the area.

Apart from these two places, demonstrations were also held near Subhash Nagar Chowk.

Advertisement

Tension gripped Haryana’s Nuh district on July 31 after two groups clashed during a procession. Following the clashes, security was tightetened in the adjoining districts of Faridabad, Palwal, and Gurugram.

Earlier, on Wednesday, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar informed reporters that a total of 116 people have been arrested in connection with the violence in Nuh, which has, so far, claimed 6 lives — 2 police homeguards and 4 civilians.

“Six people — 2 homeguards and 4 civilians — have died in the vioilence so far. A total of 116 people have been arrested in connection with the violence. They have been taken on remand. Those found guilty will not be spared. We are committed to ensuring order and public safety,” Khattar said.

“The overall situation in the state is normal. I appeal to the public to maintain peace and brotherhood,” the Haryana chief minister said.

A total of 20 paramilitary force companies and 30 Haryana Police units have been deployed in the state to restore peace and order, he said.

“14 units (of police and para forces) were sent to Nuh, while 3, 2 and 1 units were posted in Palwal, Faridabad and Gurugram respectively. At present, the situation is normal in Nuh and surrounding areas but security agencies are on alert,” the CM said.

On Tuesday, fresh violence was reported from several districts of Haryana. Further, according to officials, there was violence in Gurugram’s Badshahpur and Sohna Road, overnight on Tuesday.

Section 144 was imposed for 48 hours from Monday midnight in Nuh and mobile internet services were temporarily suspended in the district in light of clashes.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Assistant Commissioner of Police Varun Dahiya (Crime), Gurugram, said, “All schools, colleges and workplaces are functioning normally. There are no restrictions on the movement of traffic. The suspension of moboile internet has also been lifted. I appeal to all not to pay heed to rumours on social media. If anyone wants to report any information, they can reach helpline number ‘112’.”

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, however, said the violence in Nuh could have been avoided if organisers of the yatra had given complete information about the procession to the district administration.

“Strict action will be taken against those found responsible,” said Chautala, who also heads the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), which is part of the ruling coalition in the state.

Earlier, on Tuesday, Deputy Commissioner, Gurugram, Nishant Yadav, said the situation was totally under control and and markets are open.

“In Gurugram, the situation is totally under control. in Sohna, our focus area, a peace committee meeting was held. Normalcy has returned and markets are open. We have conducted a flag march as well,” Yadav said.