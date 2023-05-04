Bajrang Dal activists vandalise Congress office in Jabalpur

Bajrang Dal activists staged a protest and allegedly vandalised the Congress office in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh on Thursday.

The activists carried out a protest in reaction to the Congress party’s manifesto in Karnataka promising to ban organisations like Bajrang Dal and Popular Front of India (PFI) if the party came to power in that state. Bajrang Dal workers and leaders asserted that they are a social organisation and to compare them with an organisation like the PFI was unacceptable.

The incident occurred in the afternoon when hundreds of Bajrang Dal activists holding banners, flags and sticks in their hands stormed the Jabalpur city Congress office located in the Baldev Bagh locality of Jabalpur. The saffron activists raised slogans against the Congress.

Soon after, the protest became aggressive with several activists allegedly breaking windowpanes, flowerpots and other articles kept in the Congress office. Some posters were also torn during the protest.

A heavy police force was rushed to the spot to bring the situation under control.

Congress leaders alleged that the Bajrang Dal activists ransacked the office and damaged many articles there. Bajrang Dal workers, however, refuted the allegations saying their protest was peaceful and those who caused damage to the Congress office were not Bajrang Dal workers.

The police said they are investigating the matter and necessary action would be taken accordingly.