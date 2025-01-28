Badruddin Ajmal led AIUDF backs AAP in Delhi elections

Chief of Assam based minority party All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) Badruddin Ajmal has appealed to the secular voters, especially Muslim voters in Delhi to vote for the Aam Aadmi Party in the upcoming assembly elections.

Ajmal said that the condition of the country is very bad and in this kind of situation, secular votes should not get divided.

Ajmal is a prominent Muslim leader in Assam who has often courted controversy for supporting illegal migrants from Bangladesh who are residing in Assam.

In fact, AIUDF was born to protect the interest of Muslim population after the Illegal Migrants (Determination by Tribunal) Act — IMDT act was scrapped by the Supreme Court.

The IMDT Act, enacted in 1983, remained more of a legislation on paper with provisions designed to make it difficult for the authorities to identify, let alone deport, illegal Bangl-adeshis from Assam.

Ajmal added that all Muslims in Delhi should cast their vote in favour of the AAP.

He said that the people have chosen the AAP government for the last two terms due to their work and this time too people should vote for the party.

Ajmal’s statement has evoked sharp response from the BJP with leaders alleging that he is trying to polarise votes in the name of religion.