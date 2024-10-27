Baba Ramdev announces plan to establish Acharyakulam in Haryana

The 12th Acharyakulam Annual Celebrations 2023 took place at the Acharyakulam Auditorium of Patanjali Yogpeeth University on Sunday.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini participated in the event alongside ‘Yoga Guru’ Baba Ramdev.

During the programme, Baba Ramdev announced plans to establish an Acharyakulam campus in Haryana that will be larger than the one in Haridwar.

He said that a Patanjali-kulam, 100 times larger, would soon be established in Haryana.

The Haryana Chief Minister praised the move and affirmed that the Haryana government would provide full support to these ambitious projects.

At the event, Baba Ramdev said that it was a dream to open Acharyakulam and Gurukulam in Haryana.

“It will be even grander, more divine, and larger than the Acharyakulam in Haridwar. I hope that its foundation stone will be laid soon,” he said.

“More than 1 lakh children will receive education in the upcoming Acharyakulam. It will focus on character-building and nation-building. I also hope that the Acharyakulam to be established in Haryana will become a major learning centre for the world,” he added.

On the occasion, Swami Ramdev, Swami Avadheshanand Giri, Finance Minister Premchand Agarwal, Swami Ravindrapuri, Swami Harichetanand, and numerous revered saints and dignitaries were present.