‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ taking form of mass movement: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ is taking the form of a mass movement and people from all walks of life and from every section of the society are participating in different programs connected with it.

In the 91st edition of his monthly ‘Mann Ki Baat’ broadcast over All India Radio, the Prime Minister also suggested people to put the Tricolour as profile pictures on their social media accounts from August 2-15.

Modi said, “I have a suggestion that from August 2 to 15, all of us can place the Tricolor in our social media profile pictures.”

The Prime Minister said under the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ initiative, a programme called ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ will be organised from August 13-15.

“By becoming a part of this movement, from August 13 to 15, you must hoist the Tricolor at your residence, or adorn your home with it. The Tricolor connects us, inspires us to do something for the country,” Modi said.

The Prime Minister mentioned that August 2 also has a special connection with our Tricolor.

“This day is the birth anniversary of Pingali Venkaiah ji who designed our national flag. I pay my respectful homage to him. Talking about our national flag, I will also remember the great revolutionary Madam Cama. Her role in shaping the Tricolor has been very important,” he said.

The Prime Minister also spoke of ‘Azadi Ki Railgadi, Aur Railway Station’, an effort to make people understand the role of Indian Railways in the freedom struggle.

“Seventy-five such railway stations have been identified spread over 24 states across the country. These stations are being decorated very ornately. Many types of programs are also being organized in these. I urge the students of the nearby school, and the teachers to take the small children of their school to the station and narrate the whole chain of events to those children, explaining them,” he said.

“The biggest message that emerges from all these events being organized in the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ is that all of us countrymen should follow our duty with full devotion. Only then will we be able to fulfill the dream of those countless freedom fighters… and to build the India of their dreams. That is why this Amrit Kaal of our next 25 years is Kartavyakaal, a period of duty for every countryman,” the Prime Minister said.