Avoid going to Shimla, Manali as yellow alert declared in Himachal

Avoid going to Manali and Shimla in the next couple of days as a yellow alert has been issued by the Met Department in the state till June 29 (heavy rainfall and thunderstorm).

The tourist destinations of Shimla and Manali have of late been affected by heavy landslides and landslips resulting in death and destruction. Yesterday, the Mandi-Kullu national highway was closed for traffic movement with more than 200 people including tourists and locals stranded near Baggi Bridge on Mandi Prashar Road. Also, many vehicles were washed away in Mahol of Kullu. Similarly, the national highway has been blocked near Theog in Shimla which takes you to the tourist destinations of Narkanda. Onkar Sharma, principal secretary while speaking to a news channel has confirmed that six people have been killed and 300 domesticated animals have also been injured.

#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh: Operation underway to clear landslide debris on Chandigarh-Manali highway near 7 Mile in Mandi. https://t.co/OcuKQCVhcD pic.twitter.com/1m92KxiSOh — ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2023

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department has warned of possible flash floods in Kullu Mandi, Shimla, Sirmaur, Chamba, and Kangrwa. Also, a ‘yellow’ alert for heavy rain and thunderstorm has been issued for the coming four days.

What has resulted in these landslides?

Increased construction activity on the roadside for the past decade, road repair, and cutting of the adjacent hills to widen the already existing roads both on the Mandi-Manali road and Chandigarh-Shimla national highway has led to an increase in landslides all along the national highway.

