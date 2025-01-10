Avoid calling disputed structures as mosques: Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday emphasized that no disputed structure should be referred to as a mosque.

He stated, “The day we stop calling it a mosque, people will stop going there. Islam itself teaches against hurting anyone’s faith or constructing a mosque-like structure at such places.”

Advertisement

He continued, “Worship at such locations is neither acceptable to God nor aligned with Islamic principles. If God disapproves, why should we engage in such futile worship?”

Advertisement

The Chief Minister expressed these views during a program hosted by a private channel at Airavat Ghat in the Mahakumbh Mela area.

The CM added that Islam does not mandate the construction of a structure for

worship, unlike Sanatan Dharma, where temples hold central importance.

“Sanatanis go to temples for worship, not for Islamic practices. Therefore, it is unnecessary and counterproductive to insist on calling any structure a mosque. This is a time to embrace the vision of a new India and move forward with progressive thinking. We must focus on building unity and harmony instead of clinging to disputes of the past. ”

CM Yogi Adityanath said, “It is God’s grace that Ram Lalla was installed in Ayodhya a year ago, ending the wait of 500 years, and Mahakumbh being held at such an auspicious time after 144 years.”

Discussing inclusivity, CM Yogi noted that in previous years, saints from some northeastern and southern states could not participate in the Maha Kumbh. “This time, Maha Kumbh will truly reflect the spirit of Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat, with saints and devotees from across the nation in attendance. Over the next 45 days, the third-largest population in the world will gather at the Triveni in Prayagraj to take a holy dip,” he said.

CM Yogi retaliated to the opposition’s attack and said that he never said that BJP had associated itself with the organization of Mahakumbh. He said, “Who stopped this faith from taking it to new heights? Before 2017, this event was synonymous with dirt, and there was chaos. What was the situation in the Mahakumbh of 2013?”

He said that the then Prime Minister of Mauritius had come to take a bath, and, seeing the disorder and filth, he had said with a sad heart, is this the Ganga? Shedding tears from his eyes, is this the Ganga? And went back.

CM Yogi said that Mauritius’s people have preserved Maa Ganga’s memory through Ganga Talab. Referring to the visit of the Prime Minister of Mauritius to Varanasi, he said that we had requested him to take a dip in the Sangam. Accepting the invitation, the Prime Minister, accompanied by 450 others, visited Prayagraj and participated in the holy dip, expressing great happiness afterward.

Speaking about organizing the Mahakumbh on land claimed by the Waqf Board, CM Yogi Adityanath emphasized that Prayagraj deserves the honor and recognition it has long been entitled to. He mentioned that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has consistently stressed the importance of preserving and upholding the rights of India’s sacred pilgrimages. “In 2024, all eyes, both from within the country and worldwide, were on Ayodhya. Every step of the nation seemed to move in unison toward it,” he said.

Since December 2023, he added, inquiries began pouring in globally about the Mahakumbh, particularly about connectivity and infrastructure in Prayagraj. Recognizing this anticipation, preparations for the event were initiated in 2019 to meet global expectations.

He said, “The Mahakumbh is being organized across a sprawling area of over 10,000 acres, with designated pandals and separate parking facilities covering more than 5,000 acres.”

CM Yogi noted that Kumbh has been held on this land in Prayagraj for thousands of years. “If someone now calls this land Waqf Board property, we must ask whether it belongs to the Waqf Board or land mafias,” he remarked. He underlined the need to curb such malicious tendencies, stating, “We will put an end to this.”

He elaborated on recent amendments, requiring a thorough review of land records dating back to 1363 Fasli for any property claimed by the Waqf Board. “If the term ‘Waqf’ appears, we examine the original ownership and take steps to reclaim the land. Public-use properties, lands of holy places associated with Hindu faith, or government-owned land will not be allowed to fall into the hands of any so-called land mafia boards,” he asserted.

He assured that the land of Kumbh would remain dedicated to its purpose, providing a sacred space for saints and pilgrims during the event.

Speaking about the participation of Muslims in the Mahakumbh, CM Yogi Adityanath stated that those who respect India, its ethos, and its eternal traditions are welcome to attend. However, he pointed out against individuals coming with malicious intent, adding, “Such sentiments will not be appreciated and may warrant a different response. Such people should stay away. But anyone who arrives with reverence and faith is wholeheartedly welcome in Prayagraj.”

He acknowledged that many individuals whose ancestors embraced Islam under specific historical circumstances still take pride in India’s traditions. “They identify their gotras with the names of Indian sages, participate in festivals, and cherish their cultural roots. If such people come to take a holy dip in the Sangam out of tradition and devotion, they are most welcome. There is no issue,” he affirmed.

However, he warned against anyone arriving to assert ownership over the land, stating, “Those who claim this land as theirs and seek to occupy it may face consequences, including corrective action.”

On the issue of the Jama Masjid in Sambhal, the Chief Minister pointed out discrepancies in claims regarding land ownership. He remarked, “There are assertions that more land than the entire Sambhal district belongs to the Waqf Board, which is absurd. Our Puranas document that over 5,000 years ago, Sambhal was prophesied as the birthplace of Kalki, the tenth incarnation of Lord Vishnu. Everything in Sambhal today is rooted in Sanatan Dharma. Five thousand years ago, there was no Islam on this earth, so how could there be a mention of Jama Masjid in that era?”

Citing historical records, he stated, “Ain-I-Akbari mentions that in 1526, the Jama Masjid structure was erected by demolishing a Shri Hari Vishnu temple. This mistake should be acknowledged, and the land should be voluntarily returned. This nation will not function under the mindset of the Muslim League but in alignment with the faith and cultural ethos of India.”

The Chief Minister further referred to Ain-I-Akbari, which records that in 1528, a structure was built on the Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya after demolishing the temple of Lord Ram Lalla. “Mir Baki carried out all these actions. If the Hindu community insists on reclaiming these sacred sites, their voices must be heard,” he emphasized.

Commenting on the review of the Places of Worship Act, CM Yogi Adityanath said, “I believe the honorable court is examining the matter and will ensure justice. Faith will undoubtedly be respected. India is a nation deeply rooted in faith, and the Mahakumbh is a testament to that, where devotees from across the country and the world gather without any discrimination.”

Addressing the Jama Masjid case, the CM remarked, “There is both scriptural evidence and evidence of faith regarding such matters. I believe the issue should not require judicial intervention. Instead, it would be more appropriate for the followers of Islam to voluntarily and respectfully acknowledge the truth and extend a gesture of reconciliation by saying, ‘This is yours.’ Such mutual respect is the cornerstone of trust and harmony.”