Those who admire Aurangzeb suffer from mental distortion: UP CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, while strongly criticising those who admire Aurangzeb, said such people suffer from “mental distortion.”

Citing a book, he reminded people that Aurangzeb imprisoned his own father, Shah Jahan, denied him water, and killed his brothers. “Those who like Aurangzeb should name their children after him and prepare to suffer his kind of cruelty,”

He said the glorification of Aurangzeb insults India’s true heroes.

On row over Sambhal mosque, Yogi said the Puranas, written 5,000 years ago, mention it (Sambhal) as the place where Lord Vishnu’s tenth incarnation would appear. He recalled in 1526, Mughal commander Mir Baqi demolished a temple there and claimed that 18 pilgrimage sites have been excavated in the area. He urged those who try to hide history to read the Puranas.

CM Yogi was responding to journalists’ queries on Wednesday at the ‘Manthan: Kumbh and Beyond’ Vichar Sangam program organised by Panchjanya and Organiser at here.