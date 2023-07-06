A disturbing incident of molestation involving a foreign tourist has recently been reported in Jaipur, Rajasthan. The video footage of the incident was shared on Twitter by Swati Maliwal, the Chief of the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), who called for immediate action against the perpetrator. The video was also sent to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and the Rajasthan Police, urging them to address the matter promptly.

Following the viral video, the police initiated an investigation into the incident, although the exact location of the incident is yet to be determined. The Sindhi Camp police station has been assigned the responsibility of conducting the investigation by the city’s municipal police control room.

In the video, the accused can be seen repeatedly touching the female tourist inappropriately, causing her visible discomfort. She was accompanied by a male companion who noticed the suspicious behavior of the accused. Swati Maliwal took to Twitter to express her concern, stating, “Just saw this video where a man can be seen inappropriately touching a foreign tourist. This is so embarrassing. Tagging Ashok Gehlot and Rajasthan Police for action. These incidents are spoiling the name of the country.”

Just came across this video where this man can be seen inappropriately touching a foreign tourist. It is very shameful. Tagging @ashokgehlot51 and @PoliceRajasthan for action. These incidents are bringing bad name to the nation! pic.twitter.com/1eo9u6Baky — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) July 3, 2023

Sadly, this is not the first instance of harassment faced by foreign tourists in India. Previously, a Korean blogger was followed by a man in Jodhpur. The incident was recorded by the blogger in a video, which showed the accused relentlessly pursuing her. Upon the incident coming to light, the Rajasthan Police promptly apprehended the perpetrator.