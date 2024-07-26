Rajya Sabha MP Madan Rathore to head Rajasthan BJP

Rajya Sabha MP Madan Rathore has been appointed as the president of Rajasthan BJP with immediate effect.

BJP President J P Nadda issued the order Thursday night replacing C P Joshi, LS MP from Chittorgarh, under whose leadership the party contested state assembly election and LS polls since November last year.

Owing to party’s loss in LS Polls in Rajasthan by 11 out of 25 seats, the outgoing president Joshi recently met Union Home minister Amit Shah and Party President Nadda in Delhi and requesting them to accept his resignation.

Representing Rajasthan in Rajya Sabha, Rathore, an OBC face, has served two terms as MLA from Pali.

Last night, in Delhi, the new incumbent Rathore also had courtesy meeting with Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma, who congratulated him.

Additionally, party national general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Radha Mohan Agrawal has been appointed as the state in-charge.