AUSTRAHIND 2024 concludes, showcasing strengthened India-Australia military ties

The third edition of the India-Australia joint military exercise, AUSTRAHIND 2024, concluded on Thursday at the Foreign Training Node in Aundh, Pune. The closing ceremony was attended by Major General KTG Krishnan, General Officer Commanding of 36 RAPID, and Major General David Thomae, Commander of the 2nd Australian Division. Both dignitaries commended the participating contingents for their exceptional performance, collaborative spirit, and dedication to strengthening bilateral military ties.

The exercise, which began on 8th November, featured an intensive two-week training programme aimed at enhancing cooperation and interoperability between the armed forces of the two nations.

The final phase of the exercise involved a validation drill where Indian and Australian troops conducted joint simulated operations against rebel forces in a semi-urban setting. Activities included establishing a Temporary Operating Base, creating an intelligence and surveillance grid, conducting heliborne operations, executing raids, isolating hostile areas, and carrying out a successful hostage rescue mission.

AUSTRAHIND 2024 highlighted the mutual confidence, trust, and exchange of best practices between the two nations, further solidifying their military partnership. The exercise underscores India and Australia’s shared commitment to global peace, stability, and the ability to tackle multifaceted challenges in peacekeeping and beyond.