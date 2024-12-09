India-Australia conclude stocktake discussion for CECA

India and Australia concluded the three-day stocktake discussion for the Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA), the Commerce & Industry Ministry said on Monday.

The stocktake discussions covered several critical areas of the CECA, including trade in goods, services, mobility, agri-tech cooperation, and more. Both sides emphasised their shared commitment to ensuring that the CECA delivers meaningful benefits and a balanced outcome for both the countries.

The discussions also centered on market access modalities that align with India’s food security objectives.

Advertisement

The Commerce Ministry said that at the meeting, both delegations expressed optimism about the future of the CECA and the broader India-Australia economic partnership.

The discussions have paved the way for further collaboration, particularly in areas such as agricultural innovation, market access, and supply chain resilience.

Recently, both the countries conducted the 10th round of negotiations held in Sydney from August 19 to 22. They made significant progress on various aspects of the CECA.

Both the nations are also key partners in regional and global initiatives such as the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity (IPEF) and the Trilateral Supply Chain Resilience Initiative (SCRI).

These frameworks are designed to enhance regional cooperation and strengthen the resilience of supply chains in the Indo-Pacific region.

At the meeting, the Indian delegation was headed by Additional Secretary and Chief Negotiator, Department of Commerce, Rajesh Agrawal, and the Australian delegation was headed by First Assistant Secretary and Chief Negotiator, Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade Ravi Kewalram.