India, Australia call for strengthening intl. cooperation to combat terrorism

India and Australia have strongly condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and emphasized the need for strengthening international cooperation to combat the menace in a comprehensive and sustained manner. They also condemned the use of terrorist proxies for cross-border terrorism.

The 14th meeting of the India-Australia Joint Working Group on Counter-Terrorism was held last evening in New Delhi. Mr K.D. Dewal, Joint Secretary for Counter-Terrorism at the Ministry of External Affairs, and Mr Richard Feakes, Ambassador for Counter-Terrorism, Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Australia, led the respective delegations of experts to discuss the global counter-terrorism challenges and the ongoing counter-terrorism cooperation between the two countries.

The two sides exchanged views on the domestic, regional and global terrorism threat assessment. They discussed counter-terrorism challenges related to the use of new and emerging technologies by terrorists, misuse of the internet for terrorist purposes, radicalisation and terror financing, and the nexus between organised crime and terrorism, among other issues.

The ongoing co-operation in counter terrorism is an important element of the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, the MEA said.

meanwhile, the sixth India-Australia Maritime Security Dialogue was held this morning in Canberra. The Indian delegation was led by Ms. Muanpuii Saiawi, Joint Secretary, Disarmament & International Security Affairs in the MEA and the Australian delegation was led by Ms. Sarah Storey, First Assistant Secretary in the Department of Defence.

The two sides discussed ways to sustain a safe and secure maritime environment conducive for inclusive growth and global well-being. They exchanged views on various topics of mutual interest, including the maritime security environment in the Indo-Pacific region, maritime domain awareness, Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) coordination, regional and multilateral engagements and sustainable use of marine resources. This included cooperation in Search and Rescue (SAR), pollution response, blue economy and Port State control.

They discussed ways and means of further strengthening their bilateral cooperation in these areas. They also conferred on the way ahead for collaboration in the maritime ecology pillar of the Indo-Pacific Ocean Initiative (IPOI).