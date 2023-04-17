Attended CM’s party, not Vijayan’s: Kerala Lokayukta’s clarification

In an unprecedented move, the Kerala Lokayukta on Monday issued a bizarre clarification on the participation of the Lokayukta and the Upa Lokayukata at the Iftar party hosted by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

In a press release issued here on Monday, the Lokayukta said that they did not attend the iftar party organised by an individual. “We attended the chief minister’s iftar, not that of Pinarayi Vijayan’s”, the Lokayukta said in the press release.

The anti-corruption body made harsh remarks against the complainant in the case pertaining to the misappropriation of Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF).

It also clarifies that the Lokayukta and Upa Lokayukta did not engage in a private conversation with the chief minister. “It is ridiculous to think that by attending the feast, the verdict will favor the government,” the Lokayukta said in the press release.

The press release also claimed that the participation of the Lokayukta and UpaLokayukta in the banquet does not violate any code of conduct.

As regards the allegation that the Lokayukta has called the complainant as ’rabid dog’, the Lokayukta denied that it had not called the complainant ‘a rabid dog’.

“We remarked that no one will stick a rod into a rabid dog’s mouth, if they spot one on the streets. It was misinterpreted by the media,” the press release said.

Last week, while hearing the review petition, the Lokayukta had chided the complainant RS Sasikumar, accusing him of defaming the institution.

The bench pointed out that the complainant did not have confidence in the bench but still approached it with the review petition.

It was widely reported in the media that the Lok Ayukta compared the complainant to a rabid dog.