ATS-Led SIT Uncovers ₹60 Lakh in Cash, Freezes ₹76 Lakh in Energy Corporation Scam

In a major breakthrough in the ₹109 crore illegal withdrawal case involving the Energy Development Corporation, the Ranchi ATS and CID teams conducted a raid on Friday, recovering ₹60 lakh in cash and freezing ₹76 lakh in two accounts linked to the scam.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT), under the leadership of ATS SP Rishabh Kumar Jha, is intensifying its probe into the case. During the raid, ₹60 lakh in cash was seized from the residence of one of the accused, and ₹76 lakh was frozen in two separate bank accounts tied to the illegal fund transfers.

Advertisement

This raid follows a previous action where the SIT froze ₹47.20 crore in 350 bank accounts and arrested six individuals, including a manager from the Central Bank and two employees from the Jharkhand Tourism Development Corporation (JTDTC). The team also recovered ₹1.23 crore in cash and jewelry worth ₹16.7 lakh.

Advertisement

Investigations have revealed that the Central Bank manager, Lolash Lakra, channeled the Energy Corporation’s funds into real estate investments with a builder. This led to the discovery of ₹37.18 lakh at a construction office on Oberoi Road.

Further inquiry uncovered remnants of a mobile phone used in the scam, traced back to Lakra’s residence in Dahootholi, Nagdi. The mastermind of the scam, believed to be based in Kolkata, remains at large, with the fraud involving 909 bank accounts used for illicit withdrawals.

The SIT has already filed four charge sheets as it continues its crackdown on the extensive financial fraud.

Although the ATS led this operation, the police have denied any connection of the case to terrorist networks or activities. Regarding the involvement of ATS in the raid, IG Operations Amol Venukant Homkar clarified that this is an old case, and ATS officials were brought in due to their expertise to ensure better results.