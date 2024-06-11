Atishi questions Haryana’s claim of releasing sufficient water to Delhi

Delhi Water Minister Atishi on Tuesday raised questions over Haryana government’s claims of providing sufficient water to the national capital.

The Minister, while addressing a press conference here today, said that according to an affidavit filed by Haryana in the Supreme Court, the data reveals that the state is withholding Delhi’s share of water.

The Delhi Water Minister highlighted that the affidavit shows Haryana has supplied less water through the Munak canal, particularly during the Delhi Lok Sabha elections and the current heat wave.

Advertisement

She further said that the revelation indicates a deliberate reduction in water supply, impacting Delhi’s residents during critical times.

“For the last few weeks, there has been a heat wave in Delhi and due to this the demand for water in Delhi has increased. Despite this, the amount of water that Delhi should get from Haryana is continuously decreasing,” Atishi said.

“Whether it is at Wazirabad Barrage or Munak Canal, Haryana is not releasing as much water for Delhi as it has to. Due to this, Delhi’s water treatment plants are not able to work to their full capacity,” she said.

The Minister further alleged that when Delhi government writes to Haryana government and talks to them, they keep claiming that they are releasing water, and she added saying that Haryana’s lie has been exposed by the affidavit filed by them in the apex court.

The Water Minister said that the government went to the top court on the issue of water, and it also said that Delhi needs water.

She further said that Himachal Pradesh agreed they could provide water to Delhi, for this Haryana has to give way, and she claimed that Haryana had opposed it.

Atishi has also alleged that during elections in Delhi, Haryana reduced the water, the elections in Delhi were on 25 May, before that, the water supply to Delhi was reduced for 4 days, which reflects in the affidavit, she claimed.