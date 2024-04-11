Atishi kicks off “Jail ka jawab vote se” campaign in Govindpuri

Delhi Minister and senior AAP leader Atishi on Thursday kicked- off the ‘Jail ka jawab vote se’ campaign against the arrest of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in her constituency Govindpuri Extension, Kalkaji going door-to-door, interacting with the people.

South Delhi Lok Sabha candidate of AAP Sahiram Pehalwan along with Atishi led the ‘padyatra’ reaching out to the people, and claimed that the residents of the area displayed unwavering support for AAP’s cause.

The AAP has claimed that people have expressed discontent over Kejriwal’s arrest, and emphasized that the BJP would face consequences in the forthcoming LS elections.

Asserting that CM Arvind Kejriwal considers Delhiites as his family, they vowed not to tolerate any injustice against him, Atishi said.

The senior AAP leader further asserted that the people were aware about Kejriwal’s efforts and that he is the person who has transformed government schools into world- class institutions, providing excellent education to the children of common people.

“Arvind Kejriwal is the one who has considered the 2-crore Delhiites as his family and has arranged for magnificent hospitals and Mohalla Clinics for them, providing excellent healthcare. CM Kejriwal is the one who has provided better facilities to the people of Delhi,” she claimed.

Talking of people’s reaction, she said, “In such a situation, there is a lot of anger among the people over the illegal arrest of CM. People know that the arrest of Arvind Kejriwal is part of a conspiracy. He has been arrested on false charges. In this regard, people are very angry about this arrest, and will show their anger with their votes in the elections,” she said.

“The people of Delhi love their Chief Minister very much, and the answer to Modi and the BJP’s excesses will be given by Delhi and the entire country, ” she claimed further.

The party leader further claimed that the people of Govindpuri have urged their CM to not resign, adding that they chose him as their CM and he will remain the Delhi CM.