Smriti Irani slams AAP over Sisodia case, dubs party as ‘looters of people’s treasury’

In a sharp attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) following recent revelations in the Delhi High Court regarding corruption allegations against former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Union Minister and BJP candidate from Amethi Lok Sabha seat Smriti Irani on Thursday said the members of the AAP party were the so-called political activists who came into the corridors of power with a promise of change “but ended up becoming nothing but looters of the treasury of the people.”

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday dismissed the bail petitions moved by Manish Sisodia, Aam Aadmi Party leader and former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister in liquor policy cases, saying the prosecution has made out a “prima facie case” of money laundering against the former Deputy CM.

Addressing a press conference, Irani highlighted the court’s observations.

“A judgment yesterday regarding Manish Sisodia became public. The Delhi High Court prima facie finds a case of corruption against Manish Sisodia. The court accepts that corruption to the tune of Rs 100 crore has been committed by Manish Sisodia and all accused in this case,” she said.

“Another observation of the court is that due to the Aam Aadmi Party government, Manish Sisodia has so much administrative and administrative power that he can harass the witnesses related to the case,” the Union Minister said.

“Manish Sisodia’s bail application for protection of witnesses, corruption and destruction of evidence related to the case has been rejected by the Delhi High Court,” Irani said.

She further noted that the court acknowledged Sisodia’s alleged attempts to destroy evidence and intimidate potential witnesses, particularly those willing to testify against the AAP.

“The observations of the Delhi High Court are now in the public domain,” Irani said.

“The Delhi High Court has declared that Manish Sisodia has misused his Office at AAP Party and orchestrated the Liquor scam worth Rs 100 crore. He has systematically destroyed evidence…,” she said.

Irani said the Delhi High Court has rejected Manish Sisodia’s bail application.

“The Court judgement on Manish Sisodia’s bail plea is a testimony that other members of the AAP have also been recipients of the money that Manish Sisodia laundered,” she said.

“My appeal to citizens is to read these substantial observations about the corruption of Manish Sisodia and the AAP. These so-called political activists entered the corridors of power with a promise of change but ended up becoming nothing but looters of the people’s treasury,” Irani said.

Addressing the issue involving Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal and her allegations of assault against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s close aide Bibhav Kumar, Irani said, “The very fact that Arvind Kejriwal goes on campaign with an assaulter is an indication to you as to where his loyalties lie.”

“With the assaulter in the company of Arvind Kejriwal, can you honestly expect him to do justice to anybody? The question is, while a lady was being assaulted in his house, who was present? What was done by Arvind Kejriwal?… AAP is not only corrupt, but its women workers are not safe in their own CM’s house,” she added.

The former DCW Chief had earlier this month lodged a complaint against Delhi Chief Minister’s close aide Bibhav Kumar accusing him of assaulting her at the CM’s residence.

Bibhav lodged a counter-complaint against Maliwal accusing her of forced and illegal entry into the CM’s entrance.