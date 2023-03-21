Atishi inspects construction work at 2 Delhi government schools

The Delhi government is constructing a state-of-the-art Government Girls Senior Secondary School in Khichripur. The school will have modern facilities like 76 luxurious classrooms, labs, a library, sports room and this will ensure world-class education to thousands of students in the area.

Delhi Education Minister Atishi on Monday inspected the school along with the officials of the Education Department and PWD. This new 4-storey building is ready and classes will start here from the upcoming session.

Along with this, the Delhi Education Minister also inspected the construction work of the new academic block at Government Co-Ed Senior Secondary School, Chilla village.

While inspecting the schools, Atishi said, “Under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, it is the priority of the Delhi government to ensure quality education for every child in Delhi.”

“As a result of the efforts of Team Education of Delhi, today parents send their children to Delhi government schools with pride and confidence. To preserve this confidence, we are adding various modern facilities in our schools. This will ensure a bright future for children in Delhi.”

During the inspection at the school in Chilla Village, the Delhi Education Minister observed the lapses in construction work.

Taking swift action on the spot, she ordered the officials to blacklist the contractor for showing laxity. She also asked the PWD officials to immediately eliminate the flaws in the construction.

She said it is the priority of the Kejriwal government to provide world-class education facilities to every child, and no laxity will be tolerated in this.

Giving instructions, the Delhi Education Minister said that a timeline should be prepared for the remaining construction work of the academic block and on the basis of that, the work should be completed in stipulated timelines. She also sought the progress report with a checklist of work from the officials.

During the inspection of the school located in Khichripur, the Delhi Education Minister further instructed the officials that now that the school building is ready, it should be handed over to the education department as soon as possible, so that classes can start here from new session.