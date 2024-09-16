Atishi, Gopal Rai among front runners to succeed Arvind Kejriwal as Delhi CM

Speculations are rife over who will take the reins as Delhi’s next Chief Minister following Arvind Kejriwal’s unexpected announcement of resignation on Sunday.

While the BJP claims Kejriwal may replicate the Lalu-Rabri model by appointing his wife Sunita Kejriwal as the new CM, Delhi ministers Atishi and Gopal Rai are seen as leading contenders.

Atishi has been the face of Aam Aadmi Party in the absence of Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia, while Rai is a senior leader and long time trusted aide of Kejriwal.

Another strong name in the mix is Kailash Gahlot. Ever since Kejriwal’s return from jail, Gehlot, an MLA from Najafgarh, has been a regular presence by his side.

Hailing from a Jat family, Gahlot could also be a strategic choice to strengthen AAP’s position in Haryana, where elections are scheduled to be held next month and the Jat community is reportedly disillusioned with the BJP.

Gahlot’s good rapport with Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor (LG) Vinai Kumar Saxena adds to his prospects. During Kejriwal’s jail term, LG Saxena bypassed Kejriwal’s suggestion to let Atishi unfurl the national flag on August 15, choosing Gahlot for the honour instead.

However, this could also work against Gahlot as his closeness to the LG — by extension, the BJP — might raise concern within the AAP.

Meanwhile, the option of Manish Sisodia taking over has been ruled out by Kejriwal, given Sisodia’s alleged involvement in the ongoing liquor policy case.

Earlier on Sunday, Kejriwal announced his resignation amidst corruption and money laundering allegations related to the same case.

He vowed to prove his honesty before the people and declared he would not return to the CM’s post unless re-elected by Delhiites.