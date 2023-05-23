At G20 meet, Dr Jitendra Singh calls for ease of making films

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh on Tuesday called for “ease of film making” and continuously upgraded film studios.

Dr Jitendra Singh was speaking at an event on the theme ‘‘Promoting Incredible India through Film Tourism” at G20’s 3rd Tourism Working Group Meeting in Srinagar.

The side event was attended by Secretary Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Apurva Chandra.

The event on Tourism was aimed at furthering the scope of the film tourism sector and highlighting all aspects of Incredible India.

During the event, Dr. Jitendra Singh said India is not far from getting an Oscar having the best film production policies in place like the film facilitation process. The country has no dearth of talent having the century old film legacy with leading names of Guru Dutt and Satyajit Ray who have been acknowledged for their art work despite no avenues and facilities.

He hoped that the business community will help in scaling up the efforts already taken by the Ministry of Tourism and Ministry of I&B. Ease of film making and up gradation of the existing studios has to be pursued rigorously to support the film industry. Liberalisation of state regulations has to be taken up by the Ministry of Information and broadcasting to encourage film making throughout India, he added.