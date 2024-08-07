‘Chhari-Sthapana’ ceremony of Lord Shiva’s mace performed at Dashnami Akhara in Srinagar

Continuing the rituals of the annual Amaranth yatra, the ‘Chhari-Sthapana’ ceremony was performed on Wednesday amid the chanting of Vedic hymns at Shri Amareshwar Temple at Dashnami Akhara Trust in Srinagar.

The puja lasted for about two hours. The Mahadev Gir Dashnami Akhara Trust was founded by the Late Mahant Mahadev Gir in 1957.

Chhari-Mubarak (Holy Mace), one depicting Lord Shiva and the other Goddess Parvati, shall be kept in the temple at the Akhara building for ‘Darshan’ till it departs for the main course of the pilgrimage on 14 August. Pilgrims and the public in general will have the privilege of having the ‘Darshan’ of the Holy Mace from 10:15 am to 12:15 pm, said Mahant Deependra Giri, the custodian of the Holy Mace.

The traditional ‘Chhari-Pujan’ will be performed on Friday (9 August) on the occasion of ‘Nag-Panchami’ (Shravan Shukla Paksha Panchami) at Dashnami Akhara in Srinagar at 5 pm. The Pujan on 9 August will be streamed live.

‘The True Trust’, founded by Mahant Deependra Giri in 2004, has made all necessary arrangements like yesteryear for Sadhus and the needy from across the country to join the Chhari-Mubarak Swami Amarnath Ji Yatra. This includes provisions for food, tented accommodation, and transportation during the annual pilgrimage, the Mahant said.