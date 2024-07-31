‘World Craft City’ certificate an honour for the ancient city of Srinagar: L-G

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday addressed the Certificate Award Ceremony, marking the recognition of Srinagar as ‘World Craft City’ by the World Crafts Council (WCC).

Srinagar is the 4th city of India to receive the prestigious title of ‘World Craft City.’ The Certificate Award Ceremony was attended by World Crafts Council President Sa’ad Hani Al-Qaddumi and other prominent personalities of the Council.

Lt Governor congratulated the people, artisans, craftspeople and all stakeholder departments on the momentous occasion.

Advertisement

“Truly delighted to see Srinagar being awarded the certificate of ‘World Craft City’ by World Crafts Council (WCC). It’s a great honour for the ancient city known for its priceless cultural and artistic heritage. It will go a long way to preserve and promote J&K’s crafts and craftsmanship,” he said.

The Lt Governor appreciated the World Crafts Council for its endeavours to inspire and promote the artistic traditions of the cities across the world.

J&K is proud to have an inclusive cultural ecosystem, which always inspired the weavers and craftspeople. I believe in honouring the Srinagar city, the World Crafts Council has also honored the 5000-year rich Indian civilization which kept alive creative traditions and always promoted gifted artisans for their ingenuity and craftsmanship, he observed.

“I want to see Jammu and Srinagar becoming the best art cities of India. I want to see both the cities claim the title of best home for the artists and favourite destination for seekers of priceless art,” the Lt Governor said.

The Lt Governor highlighted the efforts of the UT Administration to preserve and promote the unique cultural and artistic heritage of Jammu Kashmir and provide sustainable livelihood opportunities to the artisans and craftspeople of J&K.

Jammu Kashmir is known as a Crown Jewel of India not only because of its geographical position but also because of its quest for spiritual wisdom and its ageless Indian cultural assets, which can be witnessed in the infinite variety of creative products, the Lt Governor observed.

He reiterated the commitment of UT Administration to support the artisans in marketing and exports of handicrafts, handloom products and promotion of all craft forms.

“We are giving greater attention to training of the young generation of craftspeople so they can be part of this traditional occupation,” the Lt Governor said.

He said the UT Administration is also determined to ensure that their creative products are financially attractive and the work is professionally satisfying.

The Lt Governor commended the efforts of Handloom and Handicraft department and the Industries and Commerce department for leading the change in the vital sector of J&K’s economy.

“I am sure the recognition of Srinagar now as ‘World Craft City’ will not only provide a new identity to Srinagar in the global market but craftsmanship will re-establish its position as a prestigious occupation,” the Lt Governor said.

Speaking on the occasion, Sa’ad Hani Al-Qaddumi, President World Crafts Council International, congratulated the J&K Government on the recognition of Srinagar as ‘World Craft City’. Srinagar has joined the well-deserved ranks amongst the craft cities across the world, he said.

On the occasion, the Lt Governor released a publication depicting the 60-year journey of the World Crafts Council.