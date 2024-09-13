Authorities ‘harassing’ political workers, youth ahead of J&K assembly polls: Mirwaiz

Expressing concern over the ‘pre-election intimidation’ in J&K by the authorities ahead of the assembly elections, the chief cleric of Srinagar’s Jamia Masjid, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, on Friday alleged that the authorities, in violation of the guidelines of the Election Commission of India (ECI), are ‘harassing’ political workers and youth, compelling them to report to police stations.

In a series of posts on X, Mirwaiz also condemned his continued undeclared and arbitrary ‘house detention’” since 2 September. He strongly condemned this ongoing ‘undemocratic and illegal measure’ which prevented him from going to Jamia Masjid to deliver the Friday sermon as he was again barred from going there today and from all his other public engagements, he wrote.

Mirwaiz said that with the assembly elections nearing, despite the ECI guidelines that preventive detention and asking people to report to police stations should be avoided, tens of dozens of people from across towns and villages and Srinagar city are being detained. He added that political workers and youth, in particular, are being harassed and coerced into reporting to police stations to seek surety bonds from them.

“Long lists of people to be detained in each Thana (police station) area have been prepared in view of the elections. There is fear among those being detained and those whose names are on these lists that they will be booked under the draconian Public Safety Act (PSA) and UAPA once arrested.”

Mirwaiz appealed to the authorities to desist from such actions that create fear and intimidate people and urged them to stop their persecution in this manner.

Criticising the ‘undemocratic actions’, he raised concern about the Waqf Act amendments and also paid tribute to Sitaram Yechury.

Mirwaiz said that despite being the patron of Mutaheda Majlis-e-Ulema (MMU), he was not allowed to attend an important meeting on Thursday to discuss the serious issue of the Amendment to the Muslim Waqf Act with religious leaders and scholars. He was also barred from participating in a media session with a reputed national channel regarding the situation in J&K. At the same event, the chief state functionary, when asked about his detention, outrightly denied it,” he added.

Mirwaiz said, “It’s unfortunate that I am being repeatedly targeted and detained. It belies the claims of ‘normalcy’.”

He further said that regarding the Wakf Amendment issue, the MMU has written a detailed letter to the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC), illustrating their deep concerns and apprehensions. The letter requests that the amendments be rejected and asks for a meeting of MMU delegates with the JPC.

“People should stay alert to the issue as it concerns our very religious existence and institutions and should sign on the link attached to register their disapproval,” Mirwaiz said.

Mirwaiz also paid tribute to Communist leader Sitaram Yechury, who passed away in Delhi on Thursday. Expressing sorrow at his demise, Mirwaiz said that Yechury was an advocate for the human and political rights of the people of J&K, and it was always a pleasure to meet and listen to him.