India on Tuesday recorded 29,689 new Covid-19 cases, less than the 30,000-mark in 132 days, and 415 deaths, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data showed.

After 124 days, the country now has 3,08,100 active cases which is less than the four lakh-mark.

On March 14, India recorded 26,291 and on March 16, 28,903 new cases.

The total number of deaths has reached 4,21,382 as per the government data.

According to the government, 42,363 people were discharged from hospitals and health centres in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cured to 3,06,21,469 till date as the virus continued to infect less than one lakh people over the last 49 days.

According to the health ministry data, a total of 44,19,12,395 Covid vaccine doses have been administered in India so far, including 66,03,112 in the last 24 hours.

The total number of samples tested so far has reached 45,91,64,121 as on July 26, including 17,20,110 samples tested on Monday.