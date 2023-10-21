Assembly polls: BJP CEC finalises names of 92 candidates for MP, 79 for Rajasthan

The names of 92 candidates from Madhya Pradesh and 79 from Rajasthan have been approved by the BJP Central Election Committee (CEC) during a meeting held in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the party’s national headquarters here on Friday.

Party sources said that the next list of candidates for these two states would be released on Saturday or Sunday.

Sources said that party leaders discussed the names of candidates on all the remaining 94 Assembly seats of Madhya Pradesh, of which 92 names were finalised. A party leader said that some more information is being collected on the remaining two seats and if all gone well, the party will announce the names of candidates for remaining 94 seats in its fifth list for Madhya Pradesh.

The BJP has already released four lists, comprising 136 names, for the elections of 230-member Madhya Pradesh Assembly. The polling in Madhya Pradesh is scheduled to be held on November 17.

In view of the Rajasthan Assembly elections, more than 84 seats were discussed in the CEC meeting, of which names were finalised for about 79 seats.

The BJP has released only one list of candidates for Rajasthan. In its first list for Rajasthan, released on October 9, the party announced the names of 41 candidates.

Elections in Rajasthan will be held on November 25 to elect 200 members the state Assembly.

The party CEC meeting to finalise candidates for Telangana Assembly polls is still going on, sources said.

Telangana elections have been scheduled for November 30.