Assam’s start-ups receive over Rs 100 crore investment: Himanta Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday announced that the state’s start-up companies have successfully attracted investments exceeding Rs 100 crore.

Highlighting the significant progress in Assam’s start-up ecosystem, he took to the microblogging site ‘X’ to share the achievements and ongoing efforts of the state government.

In his post, Sarma said 489 startups have received comprehensive support from the Assam government during this period.

“Furthering its commitment to fostering entrepreneurship, the government has provided a grant of Rs 7 crore to 74 startups, enabling them to scale their operations and realize their innovative ideas,” he added.

A notable highlight of Assam’s start-up initiative is the success of start-ups incubated at ‘Assam Startup-The Nest’, a dedicated incubator. These start-ups have collectively raised an impressive Rs 100 crore in external funding, underscoring the potential and viability of their ventures.

In addition to attracting substantial investment, these startups have also generated significant revenue. The chief minister announced that the start-ups in the state have generated revenue amounting to Rs 40 crore.

Moreover, Sarma highlighted the remarkable impact of these start-ups on employment in the region. They have created approximately 4,900 jobs, contributing to the state’s overall economic development and providing a platform for skilled professionals.