Assam STF nabs three, seizes heroin worth Rs 1.4 crore in Guwahati

The Special Task Force (STF) of Assam Police arrested three individuals and confiscated heroin worth Rs 1.4 crore during a major anti-narcotics operation on Saturday evening.

Acting on specific intelligence, the STF carried out raids at Balughat and Beltola Bazar, under the jurisdictions of Basistha and Dispur police stations in Guwahati.

During the operation, the police seized 27 vials containing 36.05 grams of heroin, along with a mobile phone, a scooter, and some cash from one of the suspects.

Subsequent investigations led the team to a rented house in Beltola Bazar, resulting in the arrest of two additional suspects. From them, the police recovered 102 vials of heroin weighing 138 grams, as well as two mobile phones.

According to Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) standards, the total street value of the confiscated drugs is estimated to be ₹1.4 crore.

The operation marks another significant success for the Assam Police in its relentless efforts to curb drug trafficking. Further investigations are underway to uncover links to larger drug networks.