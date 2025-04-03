Five Bangladeshi nationals deported from Assam

Assam Police have apprehended and deported five Bangladeshi nationals who had entered the state without valid documents.

The arrested individuals—identified as Md. Iman Miya, Md. Naim Ahmed, Miyazaki Muhammad Rasel, Abdul Kalam Miya, and Md. Munna—were sent back across the international border after thorough verification by authorities.

This development comes as Assam intensifies border surveillance to curb unauthorised crossings, particularly along the porous Indo-Bangladesh frontier.

The state government, under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, has repeatedly emphasised a zero-tolerance policy towards illegal infiltration, citing concerns over demographic changes and security risks.

Officials said that similar actions would persist to ensure the integrity of Assam’s borders, stressing that coordinated efforts between law enforcement and border security forces are crucial to mitigating unauthorised movements.