USTM Chancellor Mahbubul Hoque’s interim bail extended till April 25 amid ongoing UAPA probe

The court has extended the interim bail granted to Mahbubul Hoque, Chancellor of the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM), until April 25, 2025.

The extension was necessitated after Wednesday’s scheduled hearing remained inconclusive due to the unavailability of the case diary—an essential document for judicial proceedings.

Hoque, a well-known educationist and founder of USTM, was re-arrested in March 2025 in connection with a case registered at the Dhekiajuli Police Station in Assam’s Sonitpur district.

His arrest was made by Sonitpur Police acting on a production warrant issued by the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate’s Court in Sribhumi.

The case was filed by one Mukshed Alom and carries serious allegations under Sections 318(4), 316(5), and 336(3) of the Indian Penal Code, along with Section 11(1) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Although the precise nature of the allegations is yet to be officially disclosed, sources indicate that the charges may pertain to alleged financial irregularities and ideological affiliations that are currently being investigated by both state and central agencies.

Hoque’s arrest in the Dhekiajuli case marks the latest development in a series of legal challenges he is facing across Assam.

Despite having secured stay orders from the Gauhati High Court in at least three other cases registered at Barpeta, Kokrajhar, and Gossaigaon police stations, the Dhekiajuli case has emerged as a focal point for law enforcement, prompting intensified scrutiny.