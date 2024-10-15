Assam: Rs 796.88 cr project to rejuvenate 129 wetlands

In a bid to enhance flood resilience and increase fish production, the Assam government has launched a major initiative to restore 129 beels (wetlands) across 3,800 hectares.

These wetlands, crucial for regulating floods, recharging groundwater, and preventing erosion, are vital to Assam’s ecosystem and fisheries.

Years of siltation, low water levels, and poor fish auto-stocking have significantly reduced the productivity of the beels.

To address this, the project focuses on dredging, desilting, and constructing water-retaining structures, aiming to improve water storage capacity and create optimal conditions for fish breeding.

The initiative is being implemented in partnership with the Asian Development Bank (ADB), which will fund 80 per cent of the Rs 796.88 crore project, while the state government will cover the remaining 20 per cent.

Out of 190 beels initially identified by District Fisheries Development Officers, 129 were selected for the rejuvenation plan.

These wetlands have already been geo-mapped by the Assam State Application Centre (ASSAC), and 22 beels have been prioritized for immediate restoration, with contract agreements expected to be signed by February 2025.

The project will involve deepening river channels to enhance water flow, facilitating fish migration, desilting, and creating water pools to improve retention and support fish production. A feasibility study and draft Detailed Project Report (DPR) have been submitted, with the final DPR slated for completion by November 2024.

This initiative is expected to significantly improve the aquatic ecosystem of Assam’s wetlands, leading to enhanced fish production and greater flood control in the state.