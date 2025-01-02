Assam reclaims 9,000 ha encroached land amid declining forest cover concerns

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Thursday that the state government has reclaimed 9,000 hectares (equivalent to 74,000 bighas) of land from illegal encroachment over the past three years, restoring it to the forest department.

“This reclamation of 74,000 bighas is unprecedented in Assam’s history, he stated on the microblogging platform X, emphasizing the government’s commitment to protecting and restoring forested areas. The chief minister’s statement comes in the wake of mounting concerns about the state’s forest cover.

The Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi recently voiced alarm over the findings of the India State of Forest Report (ISFR), which highlighted a 79 square kilometer decline in Assam’s forest cover between 2021 and 2023.

According to the ISFR, human activities, including encroachments, infrastructure development, and deforestation, are significant contributors to the state’s shrinking forest resources. The report has intensified debates on balancing development and conservation in Assam, a state known for its rich biodiversity and vital forest ecosystems.

Environmental activists and opposition leaders have urged the government to prioritize long-term conservation measures to complement these land restoration efforts.