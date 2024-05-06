Assam CM’s whirlwind campaign ends in Assam

The curtains have closed on the month-long parliamentary election campaign in Assam on May 5 which was led vigorously by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, covering the length and breadth of the state.

Sarma’s whirlwind tour covered 103 out of 126 assembly segments, as he relentlessly addressed public rallies, participated in roadshows to garner support for his party and alliance partners.

Reflecting on his extensive campaign, Sarma likened it to a pilgrimage, having traversed the entire state and engaged in 117 public meetings and roadshows.

He expressed gratitude for the lively atmosphere and blessings received, vowing to continue serving the people of Assam tirelessly.

“My election campaign in Assam was like a pilgrimage. In the last 40 days, I covered the entire state and addressed 117 public meetings and road shows. It felt like a holy dip in the Ganges for me. The lively atmosphere and blessings completely rejuvenated me. I will continue to dedicate every moment of my life to the people of Assam,” Himanta wrote on ‘X’.

Throughout the campaign, Sarma participated in 100 election meetings, eight roadshows, and 11 party meetings outside Guwahati, showcasing remarkable energy and commitment.

His enthusiastic embrace of the slogan “Aku ebar, Modi Sarkar” (Again, Modi Government) and dynamic campaigning style set him apart, drawing attention from political observers.

While Sarma’s solo approach carries risks, especially if the expected results aren’t met by the BJP and its allies, his energetic campaign has undoubtedly made an impact.

His rallies, attended by thousands to lakhs of people, were characterised by vibrant atmospheres, with Sarma often dancing and interacting with attendees.

Sarma’s ability to engage with crowds and maintain enthusiasm throughout the campaign has been remarkable.

Even amidst the exhaustion of relentless campaigning, Sarma’s energy and connection with the people remained evident, as he took selfies and interacted with constituents.

As the election results unfold, Sarma’s spirited campaign will undoubtedly remain a topic of discussion, leaving a lasting impression on the political landscape of Assam.