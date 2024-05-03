Logo

# Cities

Heroin worth Rs 4.34 crore seized in Mizoram

Based on intelligence, the combined team conducted a joint operation in the Falkland area of Aizawl, seizing 598 grams of heroin.

Statesman News Service | Aizawl | May 3, 2024 5:23 pm

Heroin worth Rs 4.34 crore seized in Mizoram (File Photo)

Assam Rifles, in conjunction with Mizoram police, conducted two separate operations resulting in the seizure of heroin and foreign cigarettes valued at over Rs 4.34 crore, as per a statement by the paramilitary force.

Two individuals, including a resident of Manipur, were apprehended for possession of the heroin valued at Rs 4.18 crore.

In a subsequent operation, Assam Rifles intercepted 22,000 packets of foreign cigarettes worth Rs 16 lakh, smuggled from Myanmar, at Lungpuk village in Siaha district of south Mizoram.

