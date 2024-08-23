Assam govt proposes Manipuri as associate official language in select districts

The Assam government has put forth a proposal to officially recognize Manipuri as an associate official language in four districts of the state, including Cachar, Karimganj, Hailakandi in Barak Valley, and Hojai in central Assam.

The Assam Official Language (Amendment) Bill, 2024, was introduced in the state assembly on Thursday by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pijush Hazarika, representing Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who also oversees the Home and Political department.

In the Statement of Objects and Reasons attached to the bill, Sarma highlighted the significant Manipuri-speaking population in these districts. He acknowledged that the demand for official recognition of Manipuri has been longstanding among these communities.

“The amendment is intended to allow the use of Manipuri as an Associate Official Language for specific official purposes in the districts of Cachar, Karimganj, Hailakandi, and Hojai,” Sarma stated.

To formalize this recognition, the bill proposes the introduction of a new Section 5B to the Assam Official Language Act, 1960.

Meanwhile, Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh has praised Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for proposing to introduce Manipuri as an Associate Official Language in three districts of Barak Valley and Hojai in Assam.

In a post on X, Singh expressed his deep appreciation, highlighting the significance of this decision for the cultural, social, and linguistic preservation of the Manipuri community in Assam.

“This decision will be a significant step towards the preservation & protection of the cultural, social, and linguistic identity of the Manipuris in the state of Assam,” Singh said.