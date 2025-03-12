DBT and Assam govt sign MoU on biotechnology

In a step towards fostering sustainable biotechnology and high-performance biomanufacturing, the Department of Biotechnology (DBT) and the Government of Assam have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) under the BioE3 (Biotechnology for Economy, Environment, and Employment) Policy.

This Centre-State partnership marks the first of its kind under the BioE3 framework and aims to establish a robotic biomanufacturing ecosystem in Assam.

Advertisement

The BioE3 Policy, approved by the Union Cabinet on August 24, 2024, envisions India as a global leader in bio-based innovations. It emphasises sustainable biomanufacturing across thematic areas such as bio-based chemicals, APIs, biopolymers, enzymes, climate-resilient agriculture, functional foods, smart proteins, carbon capture and utilisation, and precision biotherapeutics.

Advertisement

As per the MoU, DBT will extend its technical guidance and facilitate partnerships, while the Government of Assam will lead the charge by establishing a State BioE3 Cell and developing the Assam BioE3 Action Plan. The move underscores Assam’s proactive approach to utilising its rich biodiversity and agricultural strength to position itself as a biotechnology hub.

Speaking at the MoU signing ceremony held at DBT headquarters in New Delhi, Dr Rajesh S Gokhale, Secretary, DBT, emphasised that the BioE3 Policy represents a transformative framework aimed at sustainable growth, job creation, and environmental stewardship.

Dr Ravi Kota, Chief Secretary, Government of Assam, noted that the Assam Cabinet has already approved the Assam BioE3 Action Plan and set up a dedicated State-level BioE3 Cell.

The MoU’s vision aligns with the Government of Assam’s commitment to leveraging biotechnology for social and economic transformation. By creating a vibrant biomanufacturing ecosystem, Assam aims to generate employment, stimulate economic growth, and promote environmental sustainability.

Biotechnology has emerged as a key sector for India’s growth and development, particularly in states like Assam, which possess rich biodiversity and a strong agricultural base. The BioE3 Policy aims to unlock the potential of bio-based innovations, creating employment opportunities while addressing environmental challenges. With this MoU, Assam is poised to become a major player in biomanufacturing, contributing to the national goal of becoming a global leader in biotechnology.