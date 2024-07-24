Assam Governor attends closing ceremony of educational workshop in Dibrugarh

Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria attended the closing ceremony of the educational workshop, ‘Anwekhan’, organised by ‘GROWTH from GRASSROOTS’ and held at the Rajgarh Tea estate playground in Dibrugarh district.

The governor praised Bimal Borah for taking such a step to encourage the students.

Speaking at the programme, Assam Governor Kataria said on Tuesday, “If you want development, then it will start from the grassroots. You should do such work, which will be remembered by everyone. Every MLA should do such work that will be helpful for future generations.”

While addressing students, Kataria said, “Dream and work with full force to fulfil your goals. The people should understand their power and do work for the greater cause, which is beneficial for humanity.”

“Those who take on challenges and go forward with positive direction will win in every sphere of their lives. Grassroots-level thinking will take you forward. Inspect yourself, find yourself and do good work for the country and society,” he added.

The workshop, organised from July 12 to 23, 2024, across the Tingkhong Legislative Assembly constituency and Charaideo district by ‘GROWTH from GRASSROOTS’ under the patronage of state cabinet minister Bimal Borah and supported by the MLA’s Educational Advisory Committee, saw participation from around three thousand students from seven centres in the constituency.

Rishikesh Goswami, Secretary of the Assam Children’s Literature Trust, attended the programme as the keynote speaker.

“The enthusiasm and interest shown by the students in this workshop, focused on educational and skill development exploration, have been encouraging for the organisers,” said MLA Bimal Bora.