Assam declares seven day mourning in honour of Dr Manmohan Singh

The Assam government has declared a seven-day mourning period in honour of late Dr Manmohan Singh, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

During the period, the national flag will fly half mast in all the government establishments and all programmes of the government have been cancelled.

Announcing the decision on microblogging site X, Sarma said that the mourning period will be observed from December 26, 2024 to January 1, 2025.

Dr Manmohan Singh was Rajya Sabha member from 1991 till 2019.