Drop in HSLC pass percentage sparks off political debate in Assam

The High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) results in Assam have sparked off a political debate, with Congress MP and Deputy Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi voicing strong criticism of the Assam government over the dismal performance in the examinations.

The overall pass percentage this year has dropped to 63.98%, marking a steep decline from 75.7% in 2024.

Gogoi described these figures as a “wake-up call” and a sign of systemic failure on the part of the BJP-led state government.

“Instead of strengthening the foundation of our education system, the government is closing down schools and centralising control,” he said.

Gogoi specifically pointed to the ineffectiveness of model schools established in tea garden areas, arguing that these institutions have failed to deliver on their promises of upliftment and access.

In a veiled criticism of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Gogoi urged the government to empower the state’s Education Minister, Ranoj Pegu, to carry out his responsibilities without political interference.

Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu acknowledged the worrisome gaps in academic performance among SC and TG students.

He shared official data indicating that out of 38,448 SC students who appeared for the HSLC exams, only 22,556 passed. For the Tea Garden communities, just 1,191 out of 2,294 candidates managed to clear the examination.

Taking to social media, Pegu said, “It is concerning that the pass percentage among Scheduled Castes (58.56%) and Tea Garden communities (51.89%) remains below the state average. In 2025–26, the Education Department will prioritise focused interventions in these two social sectors to bridge the learning gap and promote inclusive educational growth.”