Assam Day celebrated at 43rd IITF

Assam Day was celebrated at the ongoing 43rd India International Trade Fair (IITF) 2024 here on Friday.

Various cultural dance forms like Satriya dance, Bihu dance, Karbi and Tiwa folk dance showcasing the rich cultural heritage and diversity of Assam were performed.

Singing sensation Madhab Ranjan Gogoi regaled the audience with his beautiful renditions at Amphitheatre 1 at Bharat Mandapam.

Speaking on the occasion, Assam Minister for Industries and Commerce, Public Enterprises and Cultural Affairs Departments Bimal Borah said Assam has seen significant strides on the development front under the able leadership of Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma and the then Chief Minister, Sarbananda Sonowal.

Borah said the state has attracted investments to the tune of several lakh crores, including the Rs 27,000 crore semi conductor unit at Jagiroad, Rs 3,000 crore MoUs with reputed companies.

The Minister said that an international investors summit 2.0 will be held in Guwahati in February next year.

Borah also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for all out efforts to accelerate the pace of development in the state and the Northeast as a whole.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s various initiatives such as Make in India, Start Up India, Digital India and skill development have brought about transformation in Assam and other parts of the country,” he said.

MP Dilip Saikia, who was also present, said Assam is making progress at a rapid pace and will soon join the league of five developed states in the country.

Saikia said in sync with Prime Minister’s vision of a Viksit Bharat@2047, Assam is also marching triumphantly towards a Viksit Assam (developed state).

He further said no Prime Minister ever has given so much importance to Assam and the Northeast region than Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Today the MSME sector is growing at a fast pace and contributing significantly to the development of Assam and the country as a whole,” quipped Saikia..

The Assam Pavilion at the IITF highlights the state’s progress in various sectors including manufacturing, technology, tourism, and infrastructure, as well as its vision to transform into a major economic hub in Eastern India.