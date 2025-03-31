Eid-Ul-Fitr celebrated with gaiety & fervour in Delhi

The festival of Eid-ul-Fitr was celebrated with religious fervour and gaiety across the national capital on Monday.

On the day of Eid-Ul-Fitr, which marks the culmination of the fasting month of Ramzan, faithfuls dressed in the ethnic outfits offered prayers as congregations were held at Jama Masjid, Fatehpuri Masjid and Shahi Eidgah, and also at other mosques across the city.

Advertisement

Following prayers at Eidgah and mosques, people later exchanged greetings and visited their relatives and loved ones, exchanging sweets and greeting each other.

Advertisement

One of the favorite delicacies prepared at homes at this time is Sheer Khurma, a sweet dish close to everyone’s heart on the occasion.

This sweet delicacy, also called Sevai in most parts of the country, is a tradition on Eid-Ul-Fitr, made from vermicelli, milk, dates, sugar, and dry fruits.

The streets of Old Delhi were decorated with lights and people could be seen in the festive mode wearing beautiful traditional Kurtas, as they met each other and greeted them on the festival.

President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the people on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

In her message, the President highlighted that Eid-ul-Fitr marks the conclusion of fasting and prayer during the holy month of Ramadan.

The Vice President expressed that the festival serves as a reminder of the strength drawn from cultural diversity and the common bonds that unite individuals.

Prime Minister Modi greeted everyone on the occasion, and in a post on X, he wrote,“Greetings on Eid-ul-Fitr.

May this festival enhance the spirit of hope, harmony and kindness in our society. May there be joy and success in all your endeavours. Eid Mubarak!”

On this occasion, children get gifts, new dresses and also “Eidee” from their elders, parents and relatives.

Elaborate security arrangements were in place across the city in view of the festivities of Eid and Navratri to ensure everything goes in a smooth manner.