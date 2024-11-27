Assam adjudged 3rd for thematic presentation at Trade Fair

Assam was adjudged third for excellence in display for thematic presentation in the 43rd India International Trade Fair (IITF) 2024 at Bharat Mandapam here.

Pavilion Director, Debajit Phukan received the award from Chairman and Managing Director of India Trade Promotion Organisation, Pradeep Singh Kharola. “It augurs well that the Assam Pavilion bagged the third for excellence in display for thematic presentation with a bronze medal in the 43rd IITF 2024,” an elated Phukan said.

He disclosed that Assam earned revenue to the tune of Rs 34.40 lakh in the fair. It attracted a lot of visitors, entrepreneurs and delegates, with sales and orders placed by domestic and international buyers. He said the pavilion showcased a wide range of products from sectors such as handicraft, technology, terracotta, agriculture, textile, and food processing. Agar and its derivative products drew a special interest, while traditional handicrafts such as terracotta and hyacinth also captivated visitors. Products from initiatives like One District, One Product (ODOP) and MSMEs were particularly well-received by buyers.

Advertisement

The 43rd edition of the IITF 2024 concluded here on Wednesday.