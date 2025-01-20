Assam Congress Condemns FIR Against Rahul Gandhi Over “Indian State” Remark

The Assam Congress has strongly criticized the police case filed against its leader Rahul Gandhi over his “Indian state” remark during the inauguration of the ‘Indira Bhavan’ in New Delhi.

Addressing the media, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee President Bhupen Borah accused the state police of acting as a tool of the ruling BJP.

Advertisement

He highlighted the alleged double standards, pointing out that despite the Congress filing three complaints against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for communal speeches, no action has been taken.

Advertisement

Borah further questioned the lack of progress in investigating Sarma’s alleged involvement in the Saradha chit fund scam, accusing agencies like the CBI and ED of selective enforcement and favoring leaders from the BJP.

The FIR against Rahul Gandhi was lodged at the Pan Bazar Police Station in Guwahati under Sections 152 and 197(1)d of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which deal with actions that threaten the nation’s sovereignty and integrity.

The complaint was filed by Monjit Chetia, who alleged that Gandhi’s remarks undermined national unity and posed a significant threat to public order and security.

Chetia accused Gandhi of spreading falsehoods and inciting disaffection against the central government out of frustration over the Congress party’s electoral defeats.

He further stated that Gandhi’s position as Leader of the Opposition requires him to uphold democratic values, but his comments instead provoke rebellion and threaten national integrity.

The Congress has denounced the case as politically motivated and an attempt to stifle dissent, asserting that the BJP is using state machinery to suppress opposition voices.