Assam CM to attend Bhutan’s National Day celebrations

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will attend the National Day celebrations of Bhutan from December 16 to 18 at the invitation of King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck.

Bhutan’s National Day, commemorated annually on December 17, marks the historic coronation of the nation’s first king, Gongsar Ugyen Wangchuck, in 1907.

The day is celebrated with grand festivities, including a royal procession, cultural performances, and public gatherings at the iconic Changlimithang Stadium, where locals and visitors from across Bhutan converge.

CM Sarma’s, who is on a two-day visit to Bhutan, holds significant potential for strengthening Assam’s ties with the Himalayan kingdom.

In addition to participating in the celebrations, Sarma intends to explore avenues for deeper cultural exchanges and regional collaboration. Discussions will center on hydropower partnerships, a key area of mutual interest, as Assam looks to benefit from Bhutan’s expertise and resources in clean energy.

The Chief Minister also plans to discuss drinking water initiatives and opportunities under the Jal Sinchen scheme, aiming to create sustainable solutions for water management in the region. The visit could pave the way for collaborative projects in power generation, resource sharing, and infrastructure development, benefiting both Assam and Bhutan.

India and Bhutan share a longstanding friendship rooted in cultural, economic, and geopolitical ties. As Bhutan’s closest neighbor, India has supported the kingdom’s development in sectors like hydropower, education, and trade. Bhutan’s hydropower, in particular, plays a crucial role in India’s clean energy ambitions, with Assam positioned as a key stakeholder due to its geographical proximity.

Assam’s connection with Bhutan extends beyond trade to shared cultural and historical links. Sarma’s visit symbolizes Assam’s commitment to fostering goodwill and exploring collaborative opportunities with Bhutan, reinforcing the broader Indo-Bhutanese relationship.