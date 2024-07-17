Assam CM says rising Muslim population ‘critical issue’ for state’s future

In controversial remarks, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday expressed deep concern over the increasing Muslim population, and called this demographic shift a “critical issue” for the state’s future.

He highlighted the significant rise in the Muslim population from 12% in 1951 to 40% in 2024 in Assam. “This is not a political issue for me. It is a matter of life and death,” he emphasized.

Sarma underscored the demographic changes as a major concern for the state’s identity and cultural integrity.

He also pointed to recent electoral outcomes, stating that the Bangladeshi-origin minority community largely voted for the Congress party in the recent Lok Sabha elections, disregarding the developmental initiatives by the BJP-led government.

Despite the BJP-AGP-UPPL coalition securing 11 out of 14 seats in Assam, the coalition saw a decline in its overall performance in the northeastern states, winning only 15 out of 24 seats compared to the Congress’s seven seats.

The Assam Chief Minister has been vocal about his stance on the state’s demographic trends and called for measures to address the high population growth among Muslims, particularly those of immigrant origin.

His administration has previously implemented policies such as barring individuals with more than two children from securing government jobs and contesting local elections to encourage family planning among the community.

Sarma’s statement has frequently stirred controversy, particularly his appeals for family planning among Muslims of immigrant origin, which he argues is essential for reducing poverty and preventing illegal land encroachments.

Moreover, Sarma’s administration has repealed the Assam Muslim Marriages and Divorces Registration Act, a move criticized for potentially increasing unregistered marriages and child marriages, contrary to the government’s claims of empowerment and regulation.