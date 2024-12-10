Assam CM raises alarm over Hindu persecution in Bangladesh, warns against religious extremism

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has expressed grave concern over the persecution of Hindus in Bangladesh, urging heightened awareness about the perils of religious fundamentalism.

Drawing a stark contrast with India’s secular fabric, Sarma highlighted the growing threats faced by minority communities in neighboring nations.

Taking to his official X handle, Sarma wrote: “What is happening to Hindus in Bangladesh should alert all of us. We cannot be safe in a society whose foundation is based on fundamentalism. India is the best example of secularism.”

Addressing the media, the Chief Minister elaborated further: “The ongoing atrocities deeply pain us. Witnessing the ruthless persecution of the Hindu minority in Bangladesh underscores the dangers of religious extremism.”

“Earlier, we saw similar events in Pakistan, and now in Bangladesh. Nations founded or operating on the basis of religious extremism cannot ensure the safety of their minorities. India, by contrast, stands as a beacon of secularism and coexistence. I hope countries like Pakistan and Bangladesh learn from us.”

The Chief Minister’s comments come amidst rising tensions between the two nations, exacerbated by viral videos featuring inflammatory remarks by retired Bangladeshi Army personnel.

The clips, widely circulated on social media, feature ex-officials boasting about the capability to capture Indian territories, including Assam and Kolkata, within days.

One retired officer claimed that a group of 5,100 Bangladeshi personnel, with support from three million nationals, could swiftly take over key Indian regions.

Another video depicted former personnel asserting that the Bangladeshi Army was “battle-ready” to defend its nation and “teach India a lesson.”

These statements have drawn sharp criticism and raised concerns about the escalating anti-India rhetoric in Bangladesh.

Bangladesh has witnessed increasing reports of violence against its Hindu minority, leading to international criticism. The attacks reflect a broader issue of minority safety in nations influenced by religious extremism.

India, which prides itself on secularism, has often highlighted its pluralistic society as a model for peaceful coexistence. However, relations with Bangladesh are becoming increasingly strained due to these provocative developments.