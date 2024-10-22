Asiatic golden cat rediscovered in Manas National Park

The elusive Asiatic golden cat (Catopuma temminckii) has been rediscovered in Assam’s Manas National Park, thanks to a collaborative effort by the state Forest Department, conservationists from Aaranyak, and other Indian conservationists.

While a direct sighting occurred in 2007, eight years of intensive camera trapping from 2011 to 2018 provided no further evidence of the species. However, the persistence of conservation efforts paid off with two photographic captures in December 2019 and January 2021, reaffirming the presence of this Near Threatened species in the park. These findings were made after the ethnopolitical conflict in the region subsided, allowing renewed conservation work.

The discovery, detailed in the summer 2024 edition of CATNews by the IUCN SSC Cat Specialist Group, highlights the importance of ongoing conservation initiatives in the region. Led by Dr. M. Firoz Ahmed and Dr. Dipankar Lahkar from Aaranyak, the research also included contributions from conservationists Amal Chandra Sarmah, Dr. Ramie H. Begum, Aprajita Singh, Nibir Medhi, Nitul Kalita, Sunit Kumar Das, and Dr. Abishek Harihar.

The Asiatic golden cat is a medium-sized wild feline found across Northeast India, Southeast Asia, and southern China. Protected under India’s Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, and listed as Near Threatened by the IUCN, the species thrives in a wide range of habitats, from tropical rainforests to sub-alpine forests, at elevations of up to 3,738 meters. Its rediscovery in Manas National Park underscores the need for continued conservation efforts to ensure its survival in the region.