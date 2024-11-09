Manas National Park tiger population shoots up amid successful conservation efforts

A recent study published in the Journal of Biological Conservation highlights an impressive conservation success in Assam’s Manas National Park, where the tiger population has tripled from 2011 to 2019.

This resurgence follows extensive efforts to revitalize the park, which had been heavily affected by armed conflict in past decades. Key factors in this success include increased funding, improved infrastructure, and training programs that have enhanced both staff capacity and collaboration with local communities.

International support from organizations like Panthera and the US Fish and Wildlife Service has played a significant role, providing resources and guidance to reduce local dependency on the park’s resources through sustainable livelihood training. This collaboration helped to mitigate poaching and habitat degradation, ultimately creating a safer environment for tigers to thrive.

A robust tourism industry further strengthened the park’s budget, aiding in conservation measures. The 500-square-kilometer park now holds a growing population density, with the potential for tigers to double again if current practices continue. In 2021, camera surveys documented 44 adult tigers, indicating a steady upward trend in numbers.

Yet challenges persist, including habitat loss and poaching, underscoring the importance of sustained conservation efforts. If these challenges are managed effectively, experts project that Manas could serve as a model for species recovery in other post-conflict ecosystems, showcasing how well-coordinated, community-supported conservation can bring endangered species back from the brink.